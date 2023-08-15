Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 218.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

American International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

