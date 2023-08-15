Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SPG stock opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

