GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 878,765 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $325,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after buying an additional 1,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $181,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HZNP

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.