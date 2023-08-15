Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,402 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,286 shares of company stock valued at $9,426,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

