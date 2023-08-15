California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 16,387 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $23,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $168.24 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

