PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.65% of PBF Energy worth $148,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

