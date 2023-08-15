Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 3,132 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $5,065,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $197.30 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

