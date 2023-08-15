Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,907 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 860.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

