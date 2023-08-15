Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $206.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

