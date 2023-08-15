iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USXF. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $37.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $707.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

