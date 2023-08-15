Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 645,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,874. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.