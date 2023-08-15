Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $533,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,075. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $208.26 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRSN

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.