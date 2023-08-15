Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.48.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $808.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

