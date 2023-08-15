Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

