Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,750 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,856,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

