GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 758 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 215.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,232,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,176,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 632,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after buying an additional 548,735 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

