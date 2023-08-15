GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $229.81 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.76 and its 200 day moving average is $203.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

