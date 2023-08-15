GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $266,737,000 after buying an additional 386,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $236.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

