Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCK opened at $438.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $441.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.50.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

About McKesson



McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

