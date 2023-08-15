Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $227.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.08. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,642 shares of company stock worth $33,655,424. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

