Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aflac by 47.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Aflac by 11.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,719,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,099,000 after buying an additional 373,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

