Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

