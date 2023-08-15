Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $700,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

