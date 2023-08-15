BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pool by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $372.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.31 and its 200 day moving average is $355.43. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

