Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 754,718 shares of company stock valued at $60,696,499. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

