Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,195 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.70.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
