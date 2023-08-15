Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

PNC opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

