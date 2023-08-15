Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in ASML by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $666.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $710.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.35. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.