BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in AON by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in AON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AON opened at $322.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

