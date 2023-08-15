BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after acquiring an additional 158,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,014,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

