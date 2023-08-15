Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2,884.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,049 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 132.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 85,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

