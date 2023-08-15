Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 15,965 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5,467.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Up 1.2 %

OKTA opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

