Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 346.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.56.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.48%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

