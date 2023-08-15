Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 350.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.