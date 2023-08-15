Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 31,118 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 598.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.49.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.