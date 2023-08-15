Boston Partners Buys 2,649 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

