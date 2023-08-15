Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

