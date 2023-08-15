Boston Partners Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 268,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,073,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.18% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 210,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ciena by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $147,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,817,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,839 shares of company stock worth $1,094,468 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

