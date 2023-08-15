ING Groep NV Sells 32,655 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,655 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

