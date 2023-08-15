ING Groep NV Purchases New Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 149,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ LCID opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $19.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

