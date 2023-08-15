Boston Partners Trims Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,605,000 after buying an additional 333,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $227.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

