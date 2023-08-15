ING Groep NV Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,036 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 321,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 122,028 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

