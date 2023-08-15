ING Groep NV Sells 362 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,271.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,271.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,676,050 shares of company stock valued at $187,644,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

