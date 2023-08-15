Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 22,561 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.13% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DEA stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

