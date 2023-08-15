ING Groep NV Buys 6,089 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 458.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.0 %

ALB stock opened at $185.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day moving average is $221.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

