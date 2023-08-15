ING Groep NV Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

