ING Groep NV Sells 37,983 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,983 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Black Knight by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.51. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKI. Stephens downgraded Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

