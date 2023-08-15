Mather Group LLC. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 546,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

