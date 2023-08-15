Mather Group LLC. Invests $222,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWN stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

