Mather Group LLC. Buys New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MSCI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MSCI by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $547.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

